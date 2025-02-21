Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Posts Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Heavitree Brewery Price Performance

Shares of LON HVT remained flat at GBX 275 ($3.48) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. Heavitree Brewery has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314.50 ($3.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.63. The stock has a market cap of £9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Heavitree Brewery alerts:

About Heavitree Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.