Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Posts Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
Heavitree Brewery Price Performance
Shares of LON HVT remained flat at GBX 275 ($3.48) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. Heavitree Brewery has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314.50 ($3.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.63. The stock has a market cap of £9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53.
About Heavitree Brewery
