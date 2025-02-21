Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,296 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.