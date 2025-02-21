Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $285.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

