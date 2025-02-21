The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

