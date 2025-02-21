6,182 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

