CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSGS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.3 %

CSGS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,222,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

