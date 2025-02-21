Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $269.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.81 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

