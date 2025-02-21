Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $366.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $274.77 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.16. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

