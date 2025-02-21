Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total transaction of $595,428.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,155.96. This trade represents a 18.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.95, for a total value of $347,746.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,180.70. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,469 shares of company stock worth $1,264,818. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.11.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $292.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.34 and a 1-year high of $296.94. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

