Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Buys Shares of 310,689 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,239,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 8.0% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

