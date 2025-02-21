Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lessened by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

SYY stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

