Cromwell Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $431,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,591.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 796,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

