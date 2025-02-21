JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 363 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,368 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,312.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,253.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,200.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

