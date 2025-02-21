MARA Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of Wind Farm in Texas

On February 18, 2025, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) announced the successful closure of its acquisition of a wind farm located in Hansford County, Texas. The farm boasts 240 megawatts of interconnection capacity and 114 megawatts of nameplate wind capacity. The company revealed this development in a press release issued on the same day, a copy of which has been made available as Exhibit 99.1 in their latest Current Report on Form 8-K.

The press release highlighted that the wind farm would be utilizing last-generation ASIC mining hardware, repurposed and powered with 100% renewable energy sources to reduce operational costs and contribute to environmental sustainability. This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal moment in MARA’s business evolution, aligning with their shift towards an asset-heavy model and expanding their asset base significantly.

Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO of MARA Holdings, emphasized the importance of this acquisition as a step towards achieving near net-zero operating costs while fortifying the company’s stance in energy generation and bitcoin mining processes. With this addition, MARA now oversees and operates 136 megawatts of generating capacity, showcasing their dedication to driving down costs and pursuing sustainable practices.

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a global leader in digital asset compute, specializing in innovative technologies that aim to foster a more sustainable and inclusive future. The company leverages renewable energy to add economic value while securing blockchain ledgers. For further details about MARA and its initiatives, interested parties can visit their website or connect with them on various social media platforms.

MARA’s commitment to sustainability and long-term value creation is evident in their revitalization of renewable energy assets and continuous efforts to lower operational costs through eco-friendly practices. The wind farm acquisition underscores their dedication to driving innovation in the digital asset space while adhering to environmentally responsible strategies.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MARA’s 8K filing here.

