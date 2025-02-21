C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

NVO stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

