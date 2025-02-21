Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $241.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

