Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,420 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 358.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

