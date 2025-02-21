Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 314.61 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 319.10 ($4.04). Approximately 1,296,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,009,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.38).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.46).
Read Our Latest Research Report on TRN
Trainline Price Performance
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- What is a Special Dividend?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.