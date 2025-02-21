Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 314.61 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 319.10 ($4.04). Approximately 1,296,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,009,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.38).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 389.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 363.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

