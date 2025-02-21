New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYMT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $603.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.92.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.18%.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
