New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYMT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $603.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.