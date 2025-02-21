Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.86.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.2 %

TXRH stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

