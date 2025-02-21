Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Mativ Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Mativ has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mativ in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

