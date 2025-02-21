HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.17%.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

