Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.85.

NYSE:PSA opened at $303.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.39.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

