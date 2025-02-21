Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.450-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

