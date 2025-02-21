Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $45.69 on Friday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $93,660. This represents a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock worth $93,192. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,138,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,890,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,761,000 after acquiring an additional 525,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

