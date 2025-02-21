MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from MAAS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

MAAS Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Get MAAS Group alerts:

About MAAS Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, engages in the provision of construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining sectors in Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It operates through Residential Real Estate; Commercial Real Estate; Civil, Construction and Hire; Manufacturing; and Construction Materials segments.

Receive News & Ratings for MAAS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAAS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.