MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from MAAS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
MAAS Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.42.
About MAAS Group
