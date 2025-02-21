Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Yancoal Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Yancoal Australia Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Chile, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. The company owns a 95% interest in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 80% interest in the Mount Thorley and Warkworth mines located in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales; and 51% interest in the Hunter Valley Operations located to the north-west of Singleton in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

