Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Yancoal Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.33.
Yancoal Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.24.
Yancoal Australia Company Profile
