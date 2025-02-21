Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $496.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.