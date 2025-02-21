Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company
Deere & Company Stock Down 2.6 %
Deere & Company stock opened at $496.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.90.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.