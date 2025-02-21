Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 39,300 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $301.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
