Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%.
Barings BDC Stock Up 0.5 %
BBDC opened at $10.52 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.
Barings BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.