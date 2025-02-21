Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

BBDC opened at $10.52 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

Barings BDC Company Profile

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,509.73. The trade was a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.