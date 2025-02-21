Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $167.00 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,196 shares of company stock valued at $10,840,972 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

