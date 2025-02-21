Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 214,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 53,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 97,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.