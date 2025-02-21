Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 13,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after buying an additional 1,004,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.09 billion, a PE ratio of 559.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,680,992 shares of company stock worth $473,395,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.