Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $674,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

