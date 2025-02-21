Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.62). 10,925,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

Serica Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Serica Energy Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

