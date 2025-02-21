Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $618.0 million-$628.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.0 million. Globant also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. UBS Group cut their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.39.

NYSE GLOB opened at $210.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.82.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

