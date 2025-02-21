Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $142.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm downgraded Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reddit from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT opened at $173.65 on Friday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 19,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,841,198.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,771,740.30. This trade represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,797,782.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,642,377.21. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,838 shares of company stock worth $38,201,526 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

