Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Decreased by RJA Asset Management LLC

RJA Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 4.7% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Twilio by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock worth $2,656,889. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

