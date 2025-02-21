First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $540.95 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

