Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 267.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.