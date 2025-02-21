Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BA opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $208.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

