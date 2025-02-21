Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $452.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average of $287.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

