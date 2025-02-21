Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 9,307 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,649,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:COF opened at $205.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

