White Wing Wealth Management Purchases 436 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.7% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of VB opened at $246.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.33.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
