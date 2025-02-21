Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $36.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.