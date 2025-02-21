Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Cargojet Stock Down 2.2 %

CJT stock opened at C$105.08 on Friday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$100.01 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$123.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 737.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.45.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

