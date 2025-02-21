Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 328.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

