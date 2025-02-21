What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for FELE FY2026 Earnings?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

