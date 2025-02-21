AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 158.98% and a negative net margin of 24,308.44%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

AEye Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $0.80 on Friday. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.79.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.