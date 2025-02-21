Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
