Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.